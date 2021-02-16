Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 561.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 472.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red Violet by 462.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

