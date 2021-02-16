Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of SFIX opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

