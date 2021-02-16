Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 407.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

