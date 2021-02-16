Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

