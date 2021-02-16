Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

