Castlight Health (CSLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $163,108. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.