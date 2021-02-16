Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAS opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.