Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CASA stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASA. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

