Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.82.

CJT opened at C$213.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.95. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$212.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$204.54.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

