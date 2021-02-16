Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $417.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $417.71.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

