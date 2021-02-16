Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 245.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,459. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

