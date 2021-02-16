Capital One Financial Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

HIW opened at $40.06 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 452,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

