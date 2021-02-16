Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RIV stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$619.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

