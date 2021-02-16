Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
RIV stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$619.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.
About Canopy Rivers
See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.