Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $$52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Cancom has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

