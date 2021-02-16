Canaccord Genuity Raises GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Price Target to $24.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 3.02.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,710 shares of company stock worth $3,632,720. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

