Canaccord Genuity Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $39.50

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $39.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of IGIFF traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

