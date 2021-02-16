Canaccord Genuity Boosts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $25.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,694,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

