Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

