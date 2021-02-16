Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,231 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

