Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Global Net Lease worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.