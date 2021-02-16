Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,168 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

