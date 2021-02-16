Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 183.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

