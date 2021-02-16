Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,085 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter worth about $274,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after buying an additional 2,660,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,892,000 after buying an additional 880,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.