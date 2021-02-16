California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CWT opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

