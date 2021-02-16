California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Horizon by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

