California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

NASDAQ BL opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

