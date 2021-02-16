California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,581 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 67,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,539 shares of company stock worth $8,050,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

