California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,445 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,231,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,739,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ZG opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

