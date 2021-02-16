California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 59,786 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

