California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,550 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

