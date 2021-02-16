CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00274474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00081612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00462181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00186234 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

