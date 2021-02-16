Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $4,403,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $145.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.