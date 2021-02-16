Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $2,056.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,070.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,950.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,374.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080 shares of company stock worth $2,135,054. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

