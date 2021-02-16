Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.39.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.