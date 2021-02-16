BTSE (BTSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $102,676.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One BTSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $102,676.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTSE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00061115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00266070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00075982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00422525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.90975396 BTC.

BTSE Token Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

Buying and Selling BTSE

