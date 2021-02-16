Brokers Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

2U stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

