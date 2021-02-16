Brokers Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

GP has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $30.84 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

