Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 526.56

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526.56 ($6.88).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) stock opened at GBX 484.60 ($6.33) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 643.40 ($8.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 471.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

