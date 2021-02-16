Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,093.57

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,137.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 927.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,070.86. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 232,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,518,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 79,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,341,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

