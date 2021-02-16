Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 658.22

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.22 ($8.60).

Several brokerages have commented on PSON. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

PSON stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 777.80 ($10.16). 2,046,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 615.69.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

