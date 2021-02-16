Brokerages Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

