Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $63.11

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

