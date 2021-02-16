Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $102.92

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

