Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $65.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

