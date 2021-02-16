Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

