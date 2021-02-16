Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.59. 134,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

