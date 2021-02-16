Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report $19.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.73 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 927,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,412. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.