Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

