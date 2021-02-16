Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.