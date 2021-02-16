Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 45,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

