Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $881.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $881.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $889.49 million and the lowest is $873.80 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,570 shares of company stock worth $6,407,582. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,910. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

